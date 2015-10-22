Everyone has the same complaint about Microsoft's new laptop

It’s the price.

The base model of Microsoft’s new Surface Book costs $US,1499, which is more expensive than the MacBook Pro’s $US1,299 base model that also has a 13-inch screen and somewhat similar specs. And those who have already reviewed the Surface Book can’t ignore it.

And the most expensive model with all the bells and whistles, including a dedicated graphics card for better gaming and visually oriented tasks, can cost you up to $US3,199.

A low price tag is one of the main draws of Windows laptops. You can get a perfectly good Windows computer for common, basic tasks like web browsing and productivity for under $US400. There’s no such thing as a $US400 laptop form Apple.

However, while most of the reviews take notice of the Surface Book’s high price, it’s not necessarily a dealbreaker.

“You want premium Windows? Microsoft now has what you’re looking for,” wrote Gizmodo’s Mario Aguilar. “Millions of people have been paying premium for ages for Macs.”

