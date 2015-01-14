The Main BlackBerry Twitter Account Was Caught Posting From An IPhone

Despite the fact that BlackBerry prides itself on how fast you can type on its keyboard phones, the company was just caught tweeting from an iPhone.

This gaffe ranks much worse than the errant celebrity spokesperson iPhone tweet, since it came from the company’s main account.

Whoops!

The Verge spotted the offending tweet:

BlackBerry is tweeting from an iPhone http://t.co/TAlDTazdsX pic.twitter.com/DUI3Nwuy6A

— The Verge (@verge) January 13, 2015

You can’t see where a tweet was posted from on Twitter.com, but you can in Tweetdeck and other third-party clients, a fact that must have slipped past BlackBerry’s social media editor.

The tweet in question has since been deleted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.