Russian Investor In Facebook, Zynga, Groupon Files For IPO

Russian web company Mail.ru just filed for an IPO in London, looking to raise $876 million, Bloomberg News reports.
While a tech IPO of any sort is interesting, this one holds extra intrigue because of its ties to hot U.S. startups.
Mail.ru owns 2.4% of Facebook, 5.1% of Groupon, and 1.5% of Zynga.
When Mail.ru does IPO, it will be the only opportunity to invest in those startups on the public markets.
Goldman analysts value those stakes at $900 million, Bloomberg says. (Mail.ru’s revenue is expected to reach $301 million this year, a 50% increase compared to 2009.)
Mail.ru was founded by Yuri Milner, who runs DST Holdings, the Russian investment group that bought a large stake in Facebook. Mail.ru is also owned by Alisher Usmanov and South African media group Naspers.
