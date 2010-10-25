Russian Investor In Facebook, Zynga, Groupon Files For IPO

Jay Yarow
Yuri Milner head of Digital Sky and Mail.ru

Russian web company Mail.ru just filed for an IPO in London, looking to raise $876 million, Bloomberg News reports.

While a tech IPO of any sort is interesting, this one holds extra intrigue because of its ties to hot U.S. startups.

Mail.ru owns 2.4% of Facebook, 5.1% of Groupon, and 1.5% of Zynga.

When Mail.ru does IPO, it will be the only opportunity to invest in those startups on the public markets.

Goldman analysts value those stakes at $900 million, Bloomberg says. (Mail.ru’s revenue is expected to reach $301 million this year, a 50% increase compared to 2009.)

Mail.ru was founded by Yuri Milner, who runs DST Holdings, the Russian investment group that bought a large stake in Facebook. Mail.ru is also owned by Alisher Usmanov and South African media group Naspers.

