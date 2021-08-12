Mailchimp is reportedly eyeing a sale at a $10 billion valuation

Mailchimp Co-founder & CEO Ben Chestnut. Kimberly White/Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Insider

Mailchimp is exploring a deal that could value the marketing startup at $10 billion, Bloomberg reports.

The company is still fully owned by its founders and reported $700 million in sales in 2019.

Mailchimp’s original focus – email marketing – has been a hot category this past year.

Marketing startup Mailchimp is eyeing a sale that would value the company at more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The bootstrapped startup is still fully owned by its founders, Ben Chestnut and Dan Kurzius, who may be considering selling a minority stake in the company, Bloomberg reported.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Back in 2019, Chestnut told TechCrunch the company was on track to rake in $700 million in revenue, as the company was expanding its offerings beyond its original email marketing to become an all-in-one digital marketing platform.

Earlier this year, Mailchimp acquired Chatitive, which enables businesses to send and receive SMS messages with their customers, and the email outreach category has seen considerable interest with the rise of platforms like Substack.