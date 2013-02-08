Mailbox, The Alternative Email App For iPhone That You've Been Waiting For, Launches Today

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

Mailbox, an alternative email app for iPhone that the tech world has been going nuts over since December, will launch today.Mailbox has been in beta testing for a few months, and is now available in Apple’s App Store.



You can download it here.

Demand for the app is very high, so you’ll need a reservation code from the company to use it. Head to Mailbox’s website to sign up.

We’ve been testing Mailbox for a few weeks now and really like it.

Click here for our tour and review of the app >

