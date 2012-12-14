Why Are They Making Us Wait So Long For This Sweet-Looking Email App For iPhone?

It doesn’t even come out until next year, but this new iPhone app called Mailbox looks pretty cool.



Mailbox is an alternative email app to the Mail app that comes with your iPhone. We first heard about it via TechCrunch, which praised its swipe-based interface.

Check out the demo video below. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a couple weeks to try Mailbox. It doesn’t launch until next year.

That’s a bummer because we want it now.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

