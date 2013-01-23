Mailbox Is The Incredibly Simple Email App For iPhone You've Been Waiting For

Photo: Mailbox

Getting your inbox down to zero can feel refreshing but ,how often does that actually happen?



When email app, Mailbox arrives iPhone users will be able to experience inbox zero each day. This is the same app people were going nuts over when the company teased it a few weeks ago.

Click here to jump straight to a photo tour of Mailbox in action >

We got a chance to help beta test Mailbox before it is publicly available later this year. Starting today, you can sign up for the Mailbox reservation system.

Photo: Mailbox

Here’s how it works:

Once you head to the website and sign up, you’ll secure your place in line.

Mailbox will send you a text message with your reservation number, which is your place in line.

Along with the reservation number you’ll also receive a private code, which you’ll need to claim your reservation when the app is ready for download.

Reservations will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. There’s no word yet on when Mailbox will be available for everyone. The good news: It’ll be free.Mailbox is one of the best productivity/email management apps we’ve ever come across. The app is based in simplicity and supports gestures that delete a message, archive it, or remind you to read it later.

If you’re worried about privacy and security, Mailbox says the company has gone through a lot of trouble to encrypt messages and ensure its team cannot read your emails.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.