Mailbox Is The Incredibly Simple Email App For iPhone You've Been Waiting For

Photo: Mailbox
Getting your inbox down to zero can feel refreshing but ,how often does that actually happen?
When email app, Mailbox arrives iPhone users will be able to experience inbox zero each day. This is the same app people were going nuts over when the company teased it a few weeks ago.
Click here to jump straight to a photo tour of Mailbox in action >
We got a chance to help beta test Mailbox before it is publicly available later this year. Starting today, you can sign up for the Mailbox reservation system.
Photo: Mailbox
Here’s how it works:
- Once you head to the website and sign up, you’ll secure your place in line.
- Mailbox will send you a text message with your reservation number, which is your place in line.
- Along with the reservation number you’ll also receive a private code, which you’ll need to claim your reservation when the app is ready for download.
Reservations will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. There’s no word yet on when Mailbox will be available for everyone. The good news: It’ll be free.Mailbox is one of the best productivity/email management apps we’ve ever come across. The app is based in simplicity and supports gestures that delete a message, archive it, or remind you to read it later.
If you’re worried about privacy and security, Mailbox says the company has gone through a lot of trouble to encrypt messages and ensure its team cannot read your emails.
For now Mailbox only supports Gmail. The first thing you'll want to do is add your address. Tap the blue button.
After you sign in you'll have to give Mailbox permission to view your email address, manage your contacts, view and manage your mail, and do these things when you're not using the app. If you're OK with this, tap the blue button at the bottom to continue. Like we said earlier, the company prides itself on your security, so you shouldn't worry.
Mailbox is based off of a few simple gestures. Once you get the hang of things it's easy to clear your inbox.
The brief tutorial is like a game. Once you complete an action you're given more information about how the app works. To get to your archived box tap the green check icon from any screen.
Usually you can tell when an email can be deleted without reading it. In Mailbox you delete an email by performing a long swipe to the right.
This is perhaps Mailbox's most powerful feature, the ability to resend an email to your inbox after a certain amount of time. You can be reminded later that day, later in the week, within the month, or even at a specific time of your choosing.
If you need to find a message that was snoozed, it is easy to just view the list by tapping the clock at the top of your Mailbox.
The Lists feature is another one of our favourites. You can clear messages from your inbox and sort them into any category you want.
Typically, the badge on the outside of apps shows how many unread emails you have. In Mailbox, you are shown how many conversations are in your inbox. If you don't like seeing lots of numbers on your home screen, you can change this feature in the settings.
Tapping the three lines in the top left corner of the previous page brings us to this list of all Mailbox's features.
Writing an email in Mailbox reminds us of composing a text message. We feel like the app encourages brevity.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.