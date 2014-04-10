The Best Email App For IPhone Is Now On Android

Mailbox, the insanely popular email app for iPhone, has finally arrived for Android and desktop computers today.

The app that was so popular last year that cloud storage company Dropbox bought it just a few months after launch for about $US100 million.

Mailbox syncs with your Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud and other email accounts to make the harrowing process of sorting through emails so much easier.

You can quickly swipe through messages to archive them or trash them.

It treats your inbox as a to-do list. You can have less important messages redelivered to your inbox at a time when you’re ready to read them.

Mailbox for Android will be equipped with a new feature not found on the sister version for the iPhone. A new auto-archive feature will let your choose types of emails that can skip your inbox and go straight to your archive. That will help reduce clutter.

The Android version of the app is now available in the Google Play store and you can download it here. You can only sign up for a beta version of the desktop app.

