The World's Largest Ship Is On Its Maiden Voyage

Getty Images The maiden voyage ceremony of the world largest container ship ‘CSCL Globe’ is held at Port of Qingdao on December 4, 2014 in Qingdao, Shandong province of China.

The world’s largest container ship, the CSCL Globe, has embarked on its maiden voyage from Shanghai to Europe.

The ship measures 1,312 feet long and 192 feet wide and is roughly the size of four soccer fields, according to Gizmag.

It is the first of five to be constructed by Hyundai Heavy Industries at the request of Shanghai-based marine shipping company China Shipping Container Lines.

It can carry around 200 million tablet computers at a time and is 20 per cent more energy efficient than other container ships.

Here is a graphic detailing of the CSCL Globe:

