Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's Newest Enemy: Octopus Paul

Iran’s President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has lashed out against the World Cup winner predicting Octopus Paul, according to The Telegraph.



Ahmadinejad has called the octopus, “western propaganda and superstition.”

The Iranian President has also made clear than any nation seeking to be a leader in the world cannot, “believe in this type of thing.”

The Octopus Paul correctly predicted all of Germany’s world cup games, and the final between Spain and the Netherlands.

