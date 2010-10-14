Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Gives Lebanon Mystery Gift That "Only 6 Other Countries Have"

This is really ominous, and sounds like it could be something out of Dr. Strangelove.



Jerusalem Post:

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad met with Lebanese President Michel Suleiman on Wednesday, who said that Lebanon and Iran are fighting the Zionists together.

…

The Iranian president presented a gift to the Suleiman president, which was only described as a “state of the art device owned by only six countries across the globe.” He said that the device would be useful for scientific research.

We’re guessing it’s not a nuke, but what is it?

