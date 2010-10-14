Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Gives Lebanon Mystery Gift That "Only 6 Other Countries Have"

This is really ominous, and sounds like it could be something out of Dr. Strangelove.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad met with Lebanese President Michel Suleiman on Wednesday, who said that Lebanon and Iran are fighting the Zionists together.
…
The Iranian president presented a gift to the Suleiman president, which was only described as a “state of the art device owned by only six countries across the globe.” He said that the device would be useful for scientific research.
We’re guessing it’s not a nuke, but what is it?
