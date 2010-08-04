Ok, So Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Was OBVIOUSLY Not Subject To An Assassination Attempt

The official line out of Iran is that President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was not subject to an assassination attempt, and that the large explosion near his motorcade was merely a firecracker.



And… we believe them.

The story was inconsistent from the first report, because Ahmadinejad went onto deliver his speech. Now unless you think that hand grenades thrown at Presidents is an everyday occurrence in Iran, there’s NO WAY that his security folks let him continue to deliver a speech. The whole area would instantly go on lock down, and that would be that.

Here’s an AP photo that shows some smoke, but generally speaking none of the chaos you’d expect with a grenade. Plus, nobody died, which is implausible.

Photo: AP

