Iran President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has survived an assassination attempt, according to various media reports.



Evidently he was set to give a speech in Western Iran, when his convoy came under a grenade attack.

Several people were wounded (no reports of death) yet the speech went ahead as planned.

