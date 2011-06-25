Another Banker Pleads Guilty To Sexually Assaulting A New York Maid

Photo: AP

The former chairman of Egypt’s Bank of Alexandria and the Egyptian American Bank pleaded guilty yeseterday to sexually abusing a New York maid.Mahmoud Abdel Salam Omar was arrested within weeks of the other maid fiend, Dominique Strauss Kahn.



Details from Reuters:

He was arrested in late May on charges of abusing the maid when she delivered tissues to his room at the Pierre Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The maid, Doris Offei, also on Friday filed a civil lawsuit against Omar in Manhattan federal court asking for $5 million in damages for the assault.

When asked in court on Friday during the criminal case if he kissed Offei on the lips and neck and touched her breast without her consent, Omar, who initially had pleaded not guilty and had been out on $25,000 bail, replied: “Yes.”

