Mahershala Ali becomes the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar

Ian Phillips
Mahershala Ali OscarsGetty ImagesMahershala Ali wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Moonlight.’

The INSIDER Summary

• Mahershala Ali won best supporting actor for his performance in “Moonlight.”
• Ali is the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar for acting.
• His win and performance were met with universal praise.

Mahershala Ali just took home his first Oscar ever. He won for best supporting actor for his highly-lauded performance in “Moonlight.” 

His win was significant for one big reason. According to Vulture, Ali is the first Muslim actor ever to take home an Oscar.

Ali’s win was greeted with universal praise:

 

His speech was also well-received:

Ali and his wife also had a daughter just four days ago. Ali is officially a star.

Read the original article on INSIDER. Follow INSIDER on Facebook. Copyright 2017. Follow INSIDER on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.