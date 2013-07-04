Here's The New Acting President Of Egypt

Maher El-Beheiry is the new leader of Egypt.



The 70-year-old was named acting President of Egypt by the military, following the takeover of the government and removal of Mohammed Morsi.

El-Beheiry was chosen as he is the Chairman of the Supreme Constitutional Court of Egypt. He had held that position since May 2012. He had been a judge on the Constitutional Court since 1991. Last year the Egypt Independent wrote that he was the longest-serving judge in the court.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.