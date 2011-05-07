Bill Maher: "Could It Be That Bin Laden Won?"

While most of America is celebrating the death of Osama bin Laden, Bill Maher has a somewhat different take.



Maher asked, “Could it be that bin Laden won?”

“Because, when you add up, not just the number of deaths, which of course is horrific, but the money. Because he was all about the money. He said, ‘We want to bankrupt the Western world and the United States.’ Well, almost mission accomplished.”

Maher pointed out that up until 2001 “fighting Indians, pirates, the British, Mexicans, Germans, Japanese, Iraqis, Vietnamese, Koreans” we did not produce as much debt as we did in a single decade trying to find one man.

One of the guests on Maher’s panel, Jeremy Scahill, took it a little further and blamed our current financial mess on both political parties.

“Osama bin Laden’s agenda was moved forward in terms of economically hitting the United States with the complicity of George Bush, Donald Rumsfeld, Dick Cheney and a complicit Democratic congress that bankrolled the whole thing.”

Another one of the guests, Michael Eric Dyson, called upon President Obama to use this as a way to get out of Afghanistan.

“Bin Laden’s dragged us into two wars. Will he continue to hold us here? I think the President has to have the courage to stand up and have some spine and say, ‘Let’s get out.'”

Video below:



