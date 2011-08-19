All Aboard The Maharajas' Express, India's Most Luxurious Train

Julie Zeveloff
india train

Photo: YouTube

India is home to some of the world’s most dangerous trains; some 25,000 people die every year on the nation’s notoriously overcrowded local railways.But for those who can afford it, India also offers some of the world’s most luxurious rail accommodations.

The Maharajas’ Express, a 24-carriage train that started operating on Indian Railways early last year, is one such locomotive.

Click here to tour the Maharajas’ Express >
Guests can book sightseeing voyages along several routes.

The eight-day Mumbai-to-Delhi trip transverses the western part of the country, with stops at Vadodara, the Udaipur palaces, an elephant polo match near Jaipur and a tiger safari through Ranthambore National Park.

The seven-day Delhi-to-Delhi trip visit dozens of sites in eastern and central India, including the temples of Khajuraho, the tigers at Bandhavgarh National Park and the sacred ghats of the Ganges River in Varanasi.

Facilities aboard the Maharajas’ Express include two restaurants with arched ceilings, an observation lounge, and 43 cabins and suites.

Tickets aren’t cheap–packages start at $4,725 and run as high as $20,000 for a presidential suite. But for those looking to experience India in style, there’s no better way to go.

(h/t The Rich Times)

Welcome aboard the Maharajas' Express, India's most luxurious train

The train has two restaurants, Rang Mahal and Mayur Mahal

Food is included in the ticket price

Wine and beer, however, are sold separately

The menu contains traditional Indian fare, as well as continental and Chinese cuisine

Post-dinner drinks are available in the Safari Bar

Thick carpet and leather chairs in a lounge area

Each room is uniquely decorated

The train has 14 guest carriages and can accommodate up to 88 travellers

There are deluxe cabins, junior suites, suites and a grand presidential suite

Each one looks completely different

Rooms have televisions and DVD players

They also have internet access

Each offers panoramic vistas of the landscape

The presidential suite takes up an entire carriage

Each room has an eco-friendly bathroom

There are even bathrobes

Plenty of spaces to relax and enjoy the ride

Like this private lounge

Or this opulent dining car

We wonder if this pair got married aboard the Maharajas' Express

It's a neat way to see India's many tourist destinations

This is what the train looks like from the outside

A big crowd gathered for the train's inaugural trip from Kolkata Station in March 2010

Here's the caboose

Want to see more? Check out this video documenting the train's first voyage:

There are tons of cool train rides out there

DON'T MISS: The World's Most Luxurious Trains >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.