Mahalo's Calacanis To Other Content Farms: Be Less Crappy

At an event yesterday Jason Calacanis, who recently pivoted his startup Mahalo to the content-farm model, called on the other content farms to pump out less content and better content. (Via Search Engine Land)



Calacanis pointed out that Demand Media puts out 5,100 pieces of content per day, AOL 1,700, Associated Content 1,500 and Mahalo 1,100 and would like to see those figures divided by 10.

He poked fun at what we called his “hilariously useless” guide to playing the xylophone as an example of what not to do, and said content farms should focus on quality, not quantity of content, and that Google will eventually reward those that do with better search rankings, and therefore that it will be better for business over the long run.

Calacanis’ argument may be right (and we’re not so sure), but it’s hard to see the competitors in his space follow his advice. But if he’s right (and he follows his own advice), that could pay off big for Mahalo if it becomes a premium version of Demand Media.

