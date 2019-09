Mahalo has hired Jason Rapp as President, and added him to the board.



Jason was formerly the M&A boss at IAC. He’ll be in charge of making Mahalo bigger, John Paczkowski reports.

For those not in the know, Mahalo is the people powered search engine run founded by Jason Calacanis.

