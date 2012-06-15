Mahalo 2.0: Calacanis Adapts

Henry Blodget
Jasoncalacanis

Valleywag’s Tim Faulkner is demanding a full grovel and apology from Alley entrepreneur emeritus Jason Calacanis, for daring to imagine that his first idea for the “human-powered search engine” Mahalo might work.  The ever-alert Calacanis, meanwhile, is busy forging ahead with his latest adaptation, refocusing Mahalo on “How-To” guides.

So, may we suggest two alternate headlines for the Valleywag post?

1.   “What great entrepreneurs do that you don’t”
2.   “Why Jason Calacanis is richer than you are”

