Apple's Magnetic Computer Chargers Might Be Headed To iPhones And iPads

Photo: Dylan Love

Future models of iPhones and iPads may use the MagSafe chargers that are currently in use on Apple’s laptops, reports Patently Apple.Sure, the chargers look cool, but they serve a practical purpose too. Since they’re held in place with magnets, they can disconnect without hurting your device when you trip over the cord like a buffoon (not that we have any personal experience with this).



This seems like a pretty logical next step for Apple’s mobile devices and isn’t the first we’ve heard of Apple implementing computer technology on its mobile devices. We’ve heard reports that Apple may be adding Thunderbolt capabilities with its next generation of iDevices.

