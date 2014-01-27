It Took The World's Greatest Chess Player About 80 Seconds To Beat Bill Gates

Screenshot Bill Gates, right, faces off against Magnus Carlsen, left

Here’s what you need to know about Magnus Carlsen — he’s a 23-year-old grandmaster of chess from Norway, currently ranked No. 1 in the world. The chess world makes use of the Elo rating system to express chess ability in numbers, and Carlsen’s rating is 2872, the highest in history.

Bill Gates, world’s richest man turned crusading philanthropist, appeared opposite Carlsen on a Norwegian-Swedish talk show called “Skavlan,” where he very likely talked about the incredibly relevant world aid programs he’s spearheading. But Gates is also a chess buff who took his chance to face off against Carlsen on television.

Carlsen dispatches gates quickly and effectively, as you might predict. This is hardly the first time Gates has lost a game so publicly, but we’re not gonna make it all about his losses — a video of him successfully leaping over a chair immediately follows this video of his loss to the Norwegian chess great.

