How 21-Year-Old World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Became Such A Badass

That scowling young man you’ve seen in G-Star posters?Not only is he a model, but this 21-year-old Norwegian is the best chess player in the world.



How badass is that?

Magnus Carlsen became the top-ranked player on January 1, 2010, making him the youngest player ever to reach that status. He has been a grandmaster since he was 13-years-old. His 2837 Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) rating is the second highest ever, placing him behind only Kasparov.

Next month, Carlsen will be in New York City hosting a four-day chess camp and a cocktail party and simultaneous exhibition with 1000 Passions.

