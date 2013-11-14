One Chart Shows The Magnitude Of US Naval Dominance

The single most important factor in

U.S. military dominanceis the country’s powerful navy, which gives the ability to project power anywhere in the world.

Most importantly, it is the Navy’s unparalleled fleet of aircraft carriers.

The U.S. has 19 aircraft carriers, compared to the rest of the world’s 12 aircraft carriers combined. The U.S. carriers are also larger and more technically advanced than any others.

China’s sole carrier, for instance, is a retrofitted Ukrainian carrier from the Soviet Union that was originally supposed to be an off-shore casino.

Our friends at GlobalSecurity.org created a chart that captures not just the scope, but the size of the U.S. aircraft carriers in comparison to the rest of the world. It’s pretty stark:

