Another Magnitude-7 Quake Is Probably Coming To Japan Within Days

The biggest aftershock from the Japanese monster quake is likely to come in the next few days.Japan’s Metereological Agency says there is a 70% chance of at least a magnitude-7 quake in the next three days, with a 50% chance in the three days after that, according to Japan Times.



Dozens of smaller quakes followed the Friday’s magnitude-8.9 quake. A magnitude-7 quake would be the biggest, equal to the one that leveled Haiti last year.

The quake, if it comes, could do irreparable damage to Fukushima Nuclear Plant. Read the latest on the nuclear crisis here >

