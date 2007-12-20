Magnify Opens 'Wordpress.com For Video Blogs'

NY video startup Magnify.net is opening its new blogging service to the public today. The basic idea, summed up by CenterNetworks’ Allen Stern: a hosted app that lets anyone set up a video blog in a few minutes. Magnify will also share revenue via ads, but we can’t imagine more than a trickle of income rolling in through that offer. The company claims 1 million unique visitors last month; as of this afternoon, users have set up more than 23,000 “channels” on its site. CenterNetworks

