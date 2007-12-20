Magnify Opens 'Wordpress.com For Video Blogs'

Dan Frommer

NY video startup Magnify.net is opening its new blogging service to the public today. The basic idea, summed up by CenterNetworks’ Allen Stern: a hosted app that lets anyone set up a video blog in a few minutes. Magnify will also share revenue via ads, but we can’t imagine more than a trickle of income rolling in through that offer. The company claims 1 million unique visitors last month; as of this afternoon, users have set up more than 23,000 “channels” on its site. CenterNetworks

