Magnify.net Older, Bigger

Alley-based Web video startup Magnify.net celebrates its first birthday today. How’s it doing? Pretty well.



In the last month (31 days ending yesterday), the company got 2.3 million uniques and served 13 million pageviews, up from 370,000 uniques and 1.1 million pageviews during the same period last year. The average visitors spends more than 6 minutes n the site, triple the amount they were spending a year ago. (Per Google analytics.)

And in January, when the company launched its new video platform at the DEMO show, visitors created 2,200 new “channels” and submitted 1.1 million new pieces of content. At the end of last month, users had created 30,000 “channels,” up from 23 million last December and 14 million last September.

Previously: Magnify Opens ‘Wordpress.com For Video Blogs’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.