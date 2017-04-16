Watching magnets morph liquid rocket fuel is hypnotically beautiful

This liquid rocket fuel becomes magnetised when near a magnetic field. So it dances and morphs when magnets are moved around it.
It is called ferrofluid and it was invented by NASA’s Steve Papell to be a rocket fuel that could work in zero gravity due to its magnetic qualities.
Magnet Expert Ltd recorded the experiment using a selection of strong neodymium magnets which can be bought on their website.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
