Watching magnets morph liquid rocket fuel is hypnotically beautiful

This liquid rocket fuel becomes magnetised when near a magnetic field. So it dances and morphs when magnets are moved around it.

It is called ferrofluid and it was invented by NASA’s Steve Papell to be a rocket fuel that could work in zero gravity due to its magnetic qualities.

Magnet Expert Ltd recorded the experiment using a selection of strong neodymium magnets

Produced by Leon Siciliano

