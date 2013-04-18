Magnetic Putty Is Creepy

Jennifer Welsh

Magnetic putty is a stretchable, moldable putty that contains particles whose magnetic poles line up in the presence of a magnetic metal.

Because it is malleable, it will fully encompass any metal object placed near it. Really. It’s pretty creepy.

It’s available for purchase at Crazy Aaron’s Putty World.

Here’s a video from Joey Shanks, sped up slightly:

Magnetic Putty Magic (Extended Cut) [Shanks FX | PBS Digital Studios from Joey Shanks on Vimeo.

