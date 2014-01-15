Forget Tangled Wires: We're Really Excited For These Magnetic Earbuds

Jabra The Jabra Rox Wireless earbuds magnetically attach, letting you wear it as a necklace when not in use.

We saw a bunch of crazy, futuristic gadgets at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show: virtual reality goggles, a “smart bowl” that keeps your devices in one place and charged, and even a digital assistant named “Jarvis.”

While we can’t wait for all of those things to come out, it’s probably going to be a while.

Meanwhile, there’s an awesome, innovative gadget that’s gotten barely any coverage despite solving an issue everyone has: tangled earbud wires.

We first heard about the Jabra Rox Wireless earbuds via gadget recommendation site The Wirecutter’s “realist guide to CES.”

They’re a pair of wireless headphones that can magnetically attach at the earbud, forming a necklace around your neck when not in use; no more shoving your earbuds in your pocket and pulling out a tangled mess.

Like an iPad with a Smart Cover, magnetically attaching the earbuds puts them into a power-saving sleep mode, while separating them instantly turns them on and reconnects them to your phone.

Those two subtle improvements to something we use everyday earned the Jabra Rox Wireless a 2014 CES Innovations award for Design and Engineering. While we don’t have a solid release date beyond “early 2014” just yet, we do know that the expected retail price is $US129, which isn’t bad for a pair of quality headphones.

As you can see, they look a lot like the earbuds most of us already use, just without a wire going from your head to the phone in your pocket:

You can read more about the Jabra Rox Wireless earbuds on their website.

You can see the earbuds in use in the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

