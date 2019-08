Magination is a game made up of different shaped magnetic pieces that can push, pull or shoot at each other.

You can build magnetic structures out of the pieces or play games against your friends.

Magination was funded on Kickstarter and can be pre-ordered online for around AUD$124 (£73).

Produced by Leon Siciliano



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.