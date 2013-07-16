A Magician Stands Directly In Front Of A Pro Golfer And Catches His Shot With His Bare Hand

This is old, but we found it on YouTube.



It’s a video of a magician doing various golf-related tricks with golfers.

The coolest trick starts at the 40-second mark. The magician tells golfer Paul Lawrie to hit a 3-iron, watches a few practice swings, stands a few feet of him and catches his shot.

Magic!

We assume it’s real.

Fast-forward to the 40-second mark for the cool one:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.