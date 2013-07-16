A Magician Stands Directly In Front Of A Pro Golfer And Catches His Shot With His Bare Hand

This is old, but we found it on YouTube.
It’s a video of a magician doing various golf-related tricks with golfers.
The coolest trick starts at the 40-second mark. The magician tells golfer Paul Lawrie to hit a 3-iron, watches a few practice swings, stands a few feet of him and catches his shot.
Magic!
We assume it’s real.
Fast-forward to the 40-second mark for the cool one:
