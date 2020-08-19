One bettor won nearly $400,000 thanks to a meaningless shot at the end of the Magic's upset of the Bucks in the NBA Playoffs

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III (11) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series on August 18, 2020.

The Orlando Magic shocked the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, winning the opening game of their first-round playoff series.

One lucky bettor, who parlayed the Magic and the over in the second half, cashed in for $US380,000 thanks to a meaningless three-pointer hit with just two seconds left in the game.

With the Magic entering the game as 14-point underdogs, there were plenty of other lucky bettors who cashed in on the long odds.

The Orland Magic pulled off one of the biggest playoff upsets in recent memory on Tuesday with their win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening game of their first-round series.

The Magic entered the game as 14-point underdogs, and 9/1 underdogs to win the game outright, meaning a $US100 bet on them would win $US900. But according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network, one lucky bettor put down a big parlay at halftime and cashed for nearly $US400,000 on the final, meaningless shot of the game.

According to Rovell, a bettor at BetMGM placed a $US25,000 parlay on the Magic to win the second half and for the total of the final two quarters to go over 115.

In the end, the Magic would walk away with the game, but most importantly for this bettor, win the second half 60-58, cashing in both legs of the parlay for a cool $US382,000.

A bettor at @BetMGM bet $25,000 that the Magic would win the second half and the second half would hit the over (115). Magic won second half, 60-58. 118 points were scored. WON $382,000! — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 18, 2020

Nothing counts but the final score, but it’s worth noting that it was a meaningless three at the end of regulation that gave this bettor the points necessary for the over to cash.

With the Bucks trailing 122-107 with just 25 seconds remaining, Milwaukee took the ball up for what could nearly be the final possession. But as the shot clock ticked down, Marvin Williams put up a three and drilled it, hitting the over for the second half and sending the lucky bettor home happy.

ESPN The final seconds of Tuesday’s Bucks-Magic game were tense for one bettor.

In any context but this bet, Williams’ three was completely meaningless, but it was a six-figure payday for one bettor.

There were plenty of other big winners from the Magic’s surprise upset and bettors who backed Orlando to win outright at long odds cashing in.

A few big ML winners for Orlando Magic bettors today: $4,000 to win $36,000 at William Hill

$1,500 to win $12,000 at DraftKings

$665 to win $6,317 at BetMGM — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) August 18, 2020

That said, for every big winner, chances are there’s someone who ate the bad beat at the other end of the sportsbook.

For anyone that decided to lay the long odds thinking the Bucks were a sure bet to win, it was a tough night.

A bettor @SuperBookSports bet $3,200 on the Bucks to beat the Magic. He would have won $200, per @golfodds. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 18, 2020

Sports betting is a dangerous game, and as Tuesday’s big upset proved, anything can happen once the opening tip goes off.

