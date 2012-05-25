Report: Dwight Howard Is FINISHED In Orlando

Photo: Getty Images/Sam Greenwood

The Orlando Magic are prepared to start fielding serious calls from teams interested in acquiring constantly unhappy All-Star centre Dwight Howard, according to Chris Sheridan of Sheridan Hoops.The source said that when Magic team president traveled to Michigan last weekend to speak in person with owner Rich DeVos, the conclusion was reached that not only was it time for Stan Van Gundy and Otis Smith to go, but Howard, too.



So the Magic are completely cleaning house and want absolutely nothing to do with the old regime, players or management.

Wow.

Sheridan also adds that Orlando will wait for next week’s NBA Draft Lottery to sort itself out in order to maximise the potential offers.

This comes just two days after Sheridan reported that Howard wanted out even after the team fired his coach and GM.

The Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and to a lesser extent, the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers were said to be on Howard’s wish list.

Orlando is pretty unhappy with Howard, so they’ll probably be looking for the best deal. Not necessarily one that appeals to their always complaining soon-to-be former franchise player.

We’re actually kind of surprised the team is holding up to the public ultimatum ownership gave Howard shortly after the Magic’s season ended.

