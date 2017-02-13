What magic mushrooms do to your body and brain

There’s evidence that tripping on magic mushrooms could actually free the mind.

Several studies, including two promising recent clinical trials, suggest that psilocybin, shrooms’ psychoactive ingredient, may hold the potential to help relieve severe anxiety and depression.

Still, because they’re classified as Schedule 1 — meaning they have “no accepted medical use” and are illegal — it’s been pretty tough for scientists to tease out exactly what they can and can’t do.

Here are a few of the ways we know shrooms can affect your brain and body:

