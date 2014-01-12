Magic Millions 2014 Yearling Sales Is A 'Triumph' -- Gai Waterhouse Slurges, Spending $9 Million

2013 Golden Slipper Day.

Magic Millions is one of Queensland’s major tourism drivers, injecting more than $20 million into the the state’s economy, and has had a cracker of a year with sales figures up 12% on last year’s sales of $74.5 million.

Its one of the largest yearling sales in the southern hemisphere and this year was no exception with local and international racing tycoons dubbing the event as a “triumph”.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Gai Waterhouse was a key player, spending about $9 million on behalf of respective owners, including a purchase of $1 million on a colt by Arrowfield’s champion stallion Redoute’s Choice.

Other guests included American racing heavyweights Jon and Sarah Kelly, well-known local horse race affiliates Katie Page and Gerry Harvey and Australian celebrities Jesinta Campbell, Laura Dundovic and Kate Waterhouse.

