Forget 'Fifty Shades' -- the 'Magic Mike XXL' trailer is out and it's intense

Channing Tatum returns in the trailer for “Magic Mike XXL,” the sequel to his 2012 box office smash. The first “Magic Mike” raked in $US167 million at the international box office and, according to Box Office Mojo, only cost $US7 million to make.

When we last saw Mike, he’d gotten out of the exotic dancing world in order to focus on his dream of becoming a custom furniture designer. The trailer shows Mike hard at work in his studio, but the funky strains of Ginuwine’s R&B classic “Pony” are too much for him and he breaks into an intense dance routine.

For the sequel, the first film’s director Steven Soderbergh hands the reins to his longtime producer and first assistant director Gregory Jacobs. However, Soderbergh isn’t absent by a long shot. The self-proclaimed “retired” auteur serves as both the director of photography and editor on “Magic Mike XXL.”

A notable returning cast member is former WWE superstar Kevin Nash as Tarzan. And the movie’s IMDB page also lists pro-wrestling legend Ric Flair as a cast member.

The movie opens in July.

