Warner Brothers just released the second trailer for “Magic Mike XXL,” which is the sequel to the 2012 box office hit “Magic Mike.”

Channing Tatum returns, along with much of the original cast. The new trailer also offers the first glimpse of newcomers Jada Pinkett Smith and Donald Glover.

