Mysterious Google-backed startup Magic Leap wants to work with outside app creators to 'make really cool things'

Magic Leap, the highly-secretive startup backed by Google that’s creating some sort of augmented-reality device, has announced that it plans to work with outside app creators in the future.

While this is an obvious move — any hardware is only as good as its apps or experiences that power it — it could indicate that Magic Leap is moving closer to actually getting its hardware in the hands of developers.

In a recent Q&A session, Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz announced a new initiative where Magic Leap’s technology will be made available to third-party developers so they could “make really cool things,” according to The Verge.

The Verge reports that Magic Leap also revealed a partnership with Twilio, a startup that lets app developers add features like phone calls or text messaging to their apps, which will allow the startup to integrate its software with Magic Leap’s technology.

One of the app creators will be picked through a contest at Twilio’s conference for app creators, Signals, according to The Verge, but the rest of the selection process is a mystery — as is the timing of when the other developers will be allowed access to Magic Leap’s tech.

Abovitz did talk about how Magic Leap’s tech could, in theory, create realistic holograms — either of objects in a work environment or actual people — to allow for collaboration or virtual in-person meetings.

You can see what using Magic Leap is like, filmed through the actual device without added CGI, in the video below.

