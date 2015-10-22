The mysterious startup that raised $500 million from Google has an insanely cool website

Magic Leap, the mysterious augmented reality startup that raised $US542 million from Google, has one of the coolest websites in the world.

In case you haven’t seen it already, this is what you see on its landing page:

Not much is known about Magic Leap except for its technology that can show holograms in real-life settings through its own pair of glasses. Just yesterday, Magic Leap released a new video that showcases its capabilities, surfacing hologram objects without using any special effects.

It’s unclear when Magic Leap added these special effects to its website. But it seems to have surprised many people, as it made to the top of the Oculus subreddit on Wednesday.

The website also has images of people seeing these special effects without wearing any glasses, indicating Magic Leap might be working on new technology that enables that.

Coincidentally, Magic Leap raised its $US542 million led by Google exactly a year ago, on Oct. 21st, 2014.

Magic Leap was not immediately available for comment.

