Magic Leap's hotly anticipated 'mixed reality' device could be here sooner than you think

Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz announced Thursday at the Business Wired Conference that the secretive company will begin production of its “mixed reality headset” this summer.

“I won’t tell you when we are shipping, but I will tell you we are turning on the first production line in our factory throughout this summer,” Abovitz said. “It is coming soon.”

Abovitz also announced that it has been working with LucasFilm and ILMxLab and that the three partners will soon be launching a lab in San Francisco where they will develop immersive entertianment experiences together.

While Magic Leap still isn’t revealing much about its technology, the company did show off its closest look yet at what it means when it says “mixed reality.”

The company published a video on Thursday of a Star Wars experience it created with its partners which shows how the Magic Leap experience might look. The video, which was shot with Magic Leap’s hardware, features C3PO and R2D2 in a normal looking office talking and moving around.

But the characters don’t look like holograms, they look incredibly real.

“Reality is a dial…and you can turn that dial and shrink reality,” said John Gaeta of ILMxLab. “We are choosing where on the spectrum where we want to blend magic into our lives.”

Check out the video below to see Magic Leap’s experience for yourself.

