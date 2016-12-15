Troubled startup Magic Leap loses another executive

Magic Leap’s head of PR and communications, Andy Fouche, is leaving the seemingly troubled startup.
His departure was announced the week after a bombshell report in the Information said that the secretive Dania Beach, Florida-based startup may have been exaggerating its technology in demo videos and that it has generally oversold its progress toward a pair of smart glasses.
Fouche will join Android inventor Andy Rubin’s new stealth startup, he announced in a tweet.
Thrilled to join stealth startup led by Andy Rubin!
— Andy Fouché (@AndyFouche) December 14, 2016
Andy Rubin looks to raise $500 million in a new fund for Playground Ventures https://t.co/7bMA19xnND via @techcrunch
— Andy Fouché (@AndyFouche) November 26, 2016
By our count, Fouche is at least the fourth VP-or-higher level executive to leave Magic Leap in 2016.
- Gary Bradski, Senior Vice President of Advanced Perception and Intelligence, and founder of Magic Leap’s first West Coast office, left Magic Leap in early 2016 to found a now-defunct robotics startup.
- Adrian Kaehler, VP of Technology Solutions, left along with Bradski. The two later sued Magic Leap for wrongful termination.
- Brian Wallace, chief marketing officer, left in October.
- And now Fouche, who was the head of communications.
Magic Leap and Fouche did not immediately return a request for more information.
Did you work at Magic Leap? We’d love to talk to you. Anonymity guaranteed. Email the author at [email protected]
