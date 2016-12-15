Troubled startup Magic Leap loses another executive

Business Insider/Julie Bort Former Magic Leap CMO Brian Wallace (left) and CEO Rony Abovitz

Magic Leap’s head of PR and communications, Andy Fouche, is leaving the seemingly troubled startup.

His departure was announced the week after a bombshell report in the Information said that the secretive Dania Beach, Florida-based startup may have been exaggerating its technology in demo videos and that it has generally oversold its progress toward a pair of smart glasses.

Fouche will join Android inventor Andy Rubin’s new stealth startup, he announced in a tweet.

By our count, Fouche is at least the fourth VP-or-higher level executive to leave Magic Leap in 2016.

Gary Bradski, Senior Vice President of Advanced Perception and Intelligence, and founder of Magic Leap’s first West Coast office, left Magic Leap in early 2016 to found a now-defunct robotics startup.

Adrian Kaehler, VP of Technology Solutions, left along with Bradski. The two later sued Magic Leap for wrongful termination.

Brian Wallace, chief marketing officer, left in October.

And now Fouche, who was the head of communications.

Magic Leap and Fouche did not immediately return a request for more information.

