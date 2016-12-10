Magic Leap CEO responds to bombshell report: 'It takes a different breed of awesome to strap yourself into a rocket'

Kif Leswing
Magic Leap is comingRony Abovitz

Magic Leap, a mysterious Dania Beach, Florida-based startup building smart glasses with $1.39 billion in venture funding, was the subject of an unflattering story by Reed Albergotti in The Information on Thursday.

The story said that: 

  • Magic Leap routinely gave its mindblowing demos using a system called the “Beast” that is using different technology than what will be included in its final product.
  • The company advertised videos as an accurate demonstration of the current state of the technology when they were actually comprised of special effects. 
  • That the company has generally oversold what its technology is able to do, and the upcoming commercial release will be conducted in an unusual way: developers will have to travel to Magic Leap offices to work on prototype devices. 

The story codified a lot of the gossip in the augmented reality industry about Magic Leap, which famously does not let people take a demo of its technology without signing a non-disclosure agreement. (Although Albergotti was able to.)

Late Thursday night, Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz obliquely responded to the article, which he was interviewed for. In a series of 26 tweets and retweets that included investor support, references to Jimi Hendrix and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and one shot at “grumpy mouse tech blogger writers,” he said that “what’s coming next for Magic Leap is the best part.”

Here are his tweets and retweets:

 Andreessen Horowitz, where Evans works, is a Magic Leap investor, along with Google, Alibaba, and KPCB.

 

 

 Dr. Grodbort’s Invaders is a game that has been in development at Magic Leap for years. 

 

 We certainly hope so!

 

 

 

 Abovitz retweeted this teacher’s support — who also wants a demo, by the way. 

 

 

 

 

 

 Here he starts tweeting Wikipedia links to 60’s rock. 

 

 

 

 

 Eight hours later, in the morning, Abovitz retweeted more fan support: 

Magic Leap spokesperson Andy Fouche did not return a request for comment. 

Have you taken a Magic Leap demo or worked at the company? We would love to talk to you. Please email the author at [email protected]

NOW WATCH: 7 places you can’t find on Google Maps

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

ar magic leap sai-us