Magic Leap CEO responds to bombshell report: 'It takes a different breed of awesome to strap yourself into a rocket'

Magic Leap, a mysterious Dania Beach, Florida-based startup building smart glasses with $1.39 billion in venture funding, was the subject of an unflattering story by Reed Albergotti in The Information on Thursday.

The story said that:

Magic Leap routinely gave its mindblowing demos using a system called the “Beast” that is using different technology than what will be included in its final product.

The company advertised videos as an accurate demonstration of the current state of the technology when they were actually comprised of special effects.

That the company has generally oversold what its technology is able to do, and the upcoming commercial release will be conducted in an unusual way: developers will have to travel to Magic Leap offices to work on prototype devices.

The story codified a lot of the gossip in the augmented reality industry about Magic Leap, which famously does not let people take a demo of its technology without signing a non-disclosure agreement. (Although Albergotti was able to.)

Late Thursday night, Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz obliquely responded to the article, which he was interviewed for. In a series of 26 tweets and retweets that included investor support, references to Jimi Hendrix and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and one shot at “grumpy mouse tech blogger writers,” he said that “what’s coming next for Magic Leap is the best part.”

Here are his tweets and retweets:

Tech startups are hard and intense – but it takes a different breed of awesome to strap yourself into a rocket

— Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) December 8, 2016

Magic Leap is one of only a handful of genuine ‘holy shit I can’t believe I’m seeing this’ moments I’ve had as an adult. Previous was iPhone

— Benedict Evans (@BenedictEvans) December 9, 2016

Andreessen Horowitz, where Evans works, is a Magic Leap investor, along with Google, Alibaba, and KPCB.

For our launch: everyone – sceptics and friends alike – will be able to try Magic Leap for themselves

— Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) December 9, 2016

Ice-cream included :-)

— Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) December 9, 2016

And – you will get to play Dr. Grodbort’s Invaders (developed by our friends at Weta Workshop) – it rocks

— Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) December 9, 2016

Dr. Grodbort’s Invaders is a game that has been in development at Magic Leap for years.

Proper spelling: Dr. Grordborts Invaders. Us Yanks just call it Dr. G ????

— Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) December 9, 2016

To a few of the grumpy mouse tech blogger writers: you too will get to play the real thing when we ship

— Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) December 9, 2016

We certainly hope so!

And you will also get ice-cream.

— Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) December 9, 2016

Being a Veruca Salt does not get you very far with Magic Leap

— Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) December 9, 2016

Charlie Bucket (and Veruca Salt the band) – always welcome ????????????

— Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) December 9, 2016

@rabovitz As a local school in Plant City, I would love to volunteer to introduce and test @magicleap within an educational environment!

— Kim Pond (@YodaPond) December 9, 2016

Abovitz retweeted this teacher’s support — who also wants a demo, by the way.

What early test rigs looked like at Magic Leap pic.twitter.com/uya2iTyhyx

— Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) December 9, 2016

We have always used test rigs, breadboards, bench testing – to gather requirements and specifications

— Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) December 9, 2016

In our factory now: we are making mini-production test runs of our first system: small, sleek, cool

— Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) December 9, 2016

“He buys two bars, and after unwrapping the second chocolate bar, Charlie finds the fifth golden ticket”

— Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) December 9, 2016

Stay tuned – what’s coming next for @magicleap is the best part

— Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) December 9, 2016

Here he starts tweeting Wikipedia links to 60’s rock.

Eight hours later, in the morning, Abovitz retweeted more fan support:

Magic Leap spokesperson Andy Fouche did not return a request for comment.

Have you taken a Magic Leap demo or worked at the company? We would love to talk to you. Please email the author at [email protected]

