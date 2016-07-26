We just got another peek at what the ultra secretive Magic Leap headset can do

Magic Leap has unveiled another brief demo of its forthcoming augmented reality technology, this time showcasing how online shopping might work on the device.

As noted by Road to VR, Magic Leap CMO Brian Wallace introduced the 70-second video at an Alibaba-sponsored event in China last week. Alibaba previously made

significant investments in the Florida-based startup.

The clip itself is mostly in Chinese, but shows a person using Magic Leap to browse through a virtual selection of accessories for a small desk, which the headset appears to have measured beforehand. After selecting a product, the person can see its rating and pricing details, and preview how it’d look in the real world.

In many ways, it’s similar to what Lenovo has shown with its Phab 2 Pro phone, which uses Google’s “Tango” AR platform. Instead of using your phone to map out an area, though, you use a device that’s already over your eyes.

Magic Leap’s Andy Fouché confirmed the demo to Tech Insider, saying it doesn’t specifically indicate what shopping through Alibaba will look like on the device. Instead, it’s meant to be a general look at one capability Magic Leap owners will have in the future. In other words, it’s still swearing to secrecy.

Though Magic Leap has generated mountains of hype among tech enthusiasts over the past several months, it’s still not clear how exactly Magic Leap works, what it looks like, when it will be available, or what it will cost. Its various (and amusing) patents

give a hint, but we just can’t say for sure how effective its components will be, or how exactly the company plans on providing AR content.

That said, last month Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz noted that the company is “turning on the first production line in [its] factory throughout this summer.” At the same time, it announced a partnership with LucasFilm, and showcased a demo featuring Star Wars characters. The video above might not be as exciting as that, but it does give us another idea of what we can expect — in some form or another.

