Here's the best look yet at the wild augmented reality tech that Magic Leap is building

After months of teasing, the mysterious Google-backed Magic Leap has finally released some undoctored footage of its “augmented reality” platform, which projects holograms into your field of vision. This footage was actually filmed through the glasses, with no special effects added, the company claims.
Magic Leap showed this video at the WSDJ Live conference in southern California this afternoon. Take a look:
Past Magic Leap demonstration videos were made with the help of special effects shop WETA Workshop. But superimposed text on the video says it was taken “without the use of special effects or compositing.”
On October 21st, 2015 — almost exactly a year ago — Google led a $US542 million investment in Magic Leap. So expectations are high.
