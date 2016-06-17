Magic Leap and Lucasfilm are building a lab to invent the future of entertainment

Nathan McAlone

On Thursday, Magic Leap and Disney’s Lucasfilm announced a collaboration. The two companies revealed they are building a collaborative lab where they will be able to “work” and “create” and “co-invent” the future.

The partnership has been more than a year in development.

John Gaeta of ILMxLab said that that partnership was part of Lucasfilm’s push to integrate of “fantasy into your everyday life.”

Developing…

