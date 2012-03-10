This Is What Magic Johnson Did When He Found Out He Was HIV Positive

The Announcement, ESPN’s newest documentary about Magic Johnson’s decision to tell the world he was retiring because he was HIV positive premieres on Sunday.



ESPN has released this short clip about the day Johnson found out he was HIV-positive.

“I just you know you’re sitting there like you didn’t hear it. I was down on that floor probably for about two hours trying to collect myself because just for that moment, my life just changed,” Johnson said, of when he was told the news.

Watch below to see how and why Johnson found out [via ESPN]:

