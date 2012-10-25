Magic Johnson's Private Stewardess Says She Got Fired For Being Old

Magic Johnson in his glory days.

Photo: AP

Magic Johnson is super serious when it comes to his snacks, or so claims one of his former private jet stewardesses.Lanita Thomas filed a wrongful termination lawsuit, claiming Johnson fired her after she was just seven minutes late, according to Courthouse News.



Thomas says he was just using her mild tardiness as an excuse for age discrimination.

She was trying to Accomodate one of the NBA legend’s more particular food requests — a sandwich with two specific types of turkey, according to the lawsuit.

Thomas’ main duties were stocking up the plane with newspapers, DVDs, and Johnson’s “highly specific in-flight food and beverage choice,” including red vine liquorice, the suit said.

Out of the 10 to 12 hour work days, she claims she spent a third of the time trying to meet the former L.A. Lakers point guard’s picky requests.

Thomas, who is over 40, argues in the suit that she was discriminated against because of her age. Johnson hired a younger woman shortly after firing Thomas, according to Courthouse News.

Magic Johnson Entertainment did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

