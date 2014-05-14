Magic Johnson Responds To Donald Sterling's Insults: 'He's Reaching'

Magic Johnson has responded to Donald Sterling’s attacks in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper that will air tonight at 8 p.m.

Last night on Cooper’s show, Sterling said Johnson should be “ashamed of himself” for having HIV, and claimed Johnson never did anything to help inner-city neighborhoods.

Johnson took the high road in his response, saying that Sterling is just trying to say anything that will help him save his team. He also said he would pray for him.

Here’s what Johnson told Cooper:

“My whole life is devoted to urban America. So, you know I just wish he knew the facts when he’s talking. But he’s a man who’s upset and he’s reaching. He’s reaching. He’s trying to find something that he can grab on to help him save his team. And it’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen. The board of governors now have to do their job. Adam Silver, our Commissioner of the NBA, did a wonderful job of banning him for life. Now the Board of Governors have got to do their job. And again, I’m going to pray for the man because even if I see him today, I’m going to say hello to Donald and his wife as well. I’m not a guy who holds grudges and all that. Yes, am I upset? Of course! But at the same time, I’m a God fearing man and I’m going to pray for him and hope things work out for him.”

Johnson is rumoured to be a part of an ownership group looking to buy the Clippers once the NBA Board of Governors votes to force a sale.

The entire Magic Johnson interview airs tonight.

